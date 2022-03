On 4 March, during the 8pm news on the national public channel, Souleymane Diarrassouba, Côte d’Ivoire’s minister of trade and industry, announced that a series of measures would be implemented to deal with increasing food inflation.

Between January and March 2022, the prices of petroleum products, particularly diesel, will be partially subsidised thanks to a budgetary envelope of 55bn CFA francs ($91m). With regard to food products, a price ceiling will apply for a period of three months on refined palm oil, sugar, milk, rice, tomato paste, beef and pasta. The list of consumer products and services whose prices are regulated will be extended.

The impact of the conflict in Ukraine