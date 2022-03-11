DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

AU in America

Ukraine looms over US-African Union summit

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Saturday, 12 March 2022 00:02

Moussa Faki Mahamat (Chad), former Prime Minister from 2003 to 2005, has been Chairperson of the African Union Commission since 2017. © Vincent Fournier/JA

The United States and the African Union (AU) held their first high-level summit since the Covid-19 pandemic this week with the conflicts in Ukraine and Ethiopia looming over the gathering.

With Washington consumed with international diplomacy to halt Russia’s assault on its neighbour, the Joe Biden administration repeatedly pressed AU Chairman Moussa Faki on the issue during his meetings with US officials. Faki is in town for the 8th high-level dialogue between the African Union Commission and the United States, an annual affair launched in 2013 that last convened in November 2019.

