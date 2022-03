The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and GroundWork challenged the government’s authorisation of the planned 3000MW plant in April 2021. The organisations took the appeal to the Pretoria High Court after environment minister Barbara Creecy rejected their challenge.

The court has now decided to consider the case, marking the first time that a gas-to-power plant has been challenged in a South African court. Dates for the hearing are still to be announced, according to a statement from the Natural Justice. The campaigning group is giving legal support for the case by providing an attorney.