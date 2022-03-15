DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Politicising Education

Kenya 2022: New curriculum on the spot as campaigns hot up

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 17:05

Kenyan grandmother returns to school to inspire girls to pursue education, in Ndalat village of Nandi County
Tthe Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Deputy President William Ruto is campaigning against the so-called 'competency based curriculum'. It might be just the issue to capture the hearts and minds of parents concerned about issues thrown up by the changes, such as 12 year olds sharing dormitories with 19 year olds. But experts caution against politicising education...

Too expensive? Putting extra demands on children too young? Asking parents to place children in potentially dangerous situations?

Education is always a hot button issue, but in the latest election cycle the reforms to the exams and curriculum has boiled over.

Over two million Kenyan learners aged between 13 and 18 are expected to sit their national exams in March and April. This is in line with the country’s 38-year-old education system that could be completely overhauled by 2027. Over 1.2 million pupils have completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, the transitional test to secondary school. Another 800,000 students are sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, results of which are the basis of selection to various degree and diploma programs into tertiary institutions.

