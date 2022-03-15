Kenya 2022: New curriculum on the spot as campaigns hot up

Too expensive? Putting extra demands on children too young? Asking parents to place children in potentially dangerous situations?

Education is always a hot button issue, but in the latest election cycle the reforms to the exams and curriculum has boiled over.

Over two million Kenyan learners aged between 13 and 18 are expected to sit their national exams in March and April. This is in line with the country’s 38-year-old education system that could be completely overhauled by 2027. Over 1.2 million pupils have completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, the transitional test to secondary school. Another 800,000 students are sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, results of which are the basis of selection to various degree and diploma programs into tertiary institutions.