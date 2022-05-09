On 7 March, the price of a tonne of soft wheat on the futures market reached €422.50, more than double the price of what it had been a year earlier. This is a disaster in the making for Africa, which is consuming more and more imported grain, especially since inflation is back.
Infographics: How Africa can grow out of its dependency on imported cereals
The uncertainty created by the war in Europe has caused an unprecedented surge in the price of cereals, of which Ukraine and Russia are among the main exporters to the continent. What impact will Washington's oil embargo have on Moscow? What if Brussels follows? Due to the lack of visibility, the international markets panicked and prices soared.