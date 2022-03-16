China is delivering over 30% of Africa’s big construction projects. Here’s why.

Even within the confines of World Bank-financed contracts, Chinese firms are accounting for an increasing proportion of total contracts won. It turns out that the economic diplomacy of Chinese investments is equally attractive to recipient African nations.

Paving the way

Joel Mwangi, a driver in Kerugoya, the largest town in Kenya’s Kirinyaga County – a region known for its agricultural production – says the newly tarmacked roads have made life easier. “The Chinese have done well […],” he says. “The roads are […] okay here. You can now travel […] 20 kilometres from Kerugoya to the centre of town in 20 minutes, which used to take up to an hour.”