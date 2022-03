Purchases in India, where the company already operates, are also on the agenda, Sidi-Said says in Dubai. He aims to improve the provision of generic drugs, especially injectable ones, in areas where the treatments are not reimbursed.

“We are in this business because complex pharmaceuticals are very poorly genericised,” he says. “The molecules are in the public domain but not enough effort is being put into generics. We want to be in the market where the expense is out-of-pocket and where people can afford it.”