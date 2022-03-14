DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

jagaban juggernaut?

Nigeria 2023: Tinubu gathers allies, pushes against opponents ahead of May Presidential primary

By Akin Irede
Posted on Monday, 14 March 2022 10:04

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leader and presidential aspirant. (twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu)

Despite the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), frontline Presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, seems unperturbed as his endorsements continue to increase. He now plans to get the full endorsement of the 305 members of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives in a crucial meeting this week. Will this be enough to swing the May Presidential primary in his favour?

Who can stop Bola Tinubu? This is the question on the lips of proud supporters and enemies of the APC stalwart and former Governor of Lagos State who has been on a nationwide tour since returning from his long medical trip to London last year after a knee surgery. Even during his three-month stay in London, his home transformed to a Mecca of sorts as associates and supporters including President Muhammadu Buhari and at least six governors visited him.

READ MORE Nigeria: Who's who in Tinubu's network: Family, friends, politicians and business allies

For someone who barely months ago could hardly stand without the aid of a walking stick, the self-styled godfather of Lagos politics has continued to run a packed schedule, visiting at least 12 states in the last three months.

Some of these states include Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi and Katsina. Having relocated his ‘operational headquarters’ from Lagos to Abuja, the ‘Jagaban’ has shown no signs of stopping and remains the only influential politician from the southwest that has declared his intention to contest while Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo continue their game of suspense. In the coming days, the Lagos godfather will be visiting the Christian conservative states in the southeast and the south-south in search of more endorsements.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics