Nigeria 2023: Tinubu gathers allies, pushes against opponents ahead of May Presidential primary

Who can stop Bola Tinubu? This is the question on the lips of proud supporters and enemies of the APC stalwart and former Governor of Lagos State who has been on a nationwide tour since returning from his long medical trip to London last year after a knee surgery. Even during his three-month stay in London, his home transformed to a Mecca of sorts as associates and supporters including President Muhammadu Buhari and at least six governors visited him.

For someone who barely months ago could hardly stand without the aid of a walking stick, the self-styled godfather of Lagos politics has continued to run a packed schedule, visiting at least 12 states in the last three months.

Some of these states include Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi and Katsina. Having relocated his ‘operational headquarters’ from Lagos to Abuja, the ‘Jagaban’ has shown no signs of stopping and remains the only influential politician from the southwest that has declared his intention to contest while Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo continue their game of suspense. In the coming days, the Lagos godfather will be visiting the Christian conservative states in the southeast and the south-south in search of more endorsements.