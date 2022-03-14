DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Rwanda-France: The Rwandan Chief of Staff pays an official visit to Paris

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 14 March 2022 12:01

General Jean Bosco Kazura in 2014, in The Hague. MARTIJN BEEKMAN/ANP/AFP

General Jean Bosco Kazura is due to make an unprecedented official visit to the French capital on 14 March.

A year earlier, the scenario would have been difficult to imagine. At the invitation of General Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces since July 2021, a group of four officers of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) will be received in France from 14 to 17 March.

They will be led by General Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of Staff of the RDF since 2019. After joining the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebellion during the years of struggle (1990-1994), this soldier – whose family had to go into exile in Burundi – then held several high positions within the Rwandan army. In June 2013, he was appointed to head the UN’s Minusma mission at the expense of Chadian General Oumar Bikimo. This riled Nigeria, which decided to withdraw its troops from the country.

