Ralph Mupita set himself two objectives for 2025 when he took office in 2021: to search for hidden value and to transform a traditional telecom operator into a digital platform. A year and a half after assuming his post, during his first presentation of the operator’s annual results, the chief executive of MTN Group sought to prove that the trajectory of the 272 million customer company, was on track.

During the 2021 financial year, the group made R181.6bn (more than $11.9bn) in revenue and had a net profit of more than R80bn – an increase of almost 24% despite profits after tax falling to R16bn (from R20bn in 2020). Amidst a political and economic environment that is more uncertain than ever, the new Zimbabwean boss and his team have proven their ability to control costs.