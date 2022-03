On 10 March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after take-off near Ejere, Ethiopia, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board. Even though Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam told us in November 2019 that the national carrier would be “the last airline to fly the 737 Max”, one of its four 737 Maxes took off on 1 February this year. Onboard these 100%-state-owned airlines were company and manufacturer representatives as well as government officials.

READ MORE Ethiopian Airlines ends 2020 fiscal year with profit due to its 'agility'