The proposed restructuring of the company’s A and B shares into a single class of share is scheduled to be completed by June, Petersen says in Johannesburg. The move will “lead to a rerating of the stock” and “widen the investor pool.”

That would open the possibility of raising new capital, and Dipula “might well” go to the market to do so, he says. Petersen sees a process of consolidation among South Africa’s smaller and medium-sized REITs. “We want to play our part in that consolidation.”