The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) – an umbrella body for all major Christian denominations in Nigeria – recently said the next president of the country must be a Christian from the south.

“We have warned all political parties against fielding either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian presidential candidates. Since President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim from the north, in the interest of equity, fairness, social justice and cohesion, the next president should be a Christian from the south,” said CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

Barely a week later, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Nigeria’s largest pentecostal church set up a department of politics and governance ahead of the elections with the aim of boosting the candidacy of its members who seek to run for political office.