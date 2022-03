An anniversary that turns into a drama. On 27 February, in the Tindouf camps, the 46th anniversary ceremony of the SADR was cut short after clashes broke out so violently that they forced the Polisario to exfiltrate the foreign guests.

The cause? A tribal conflict, which degenerated into a bloody shootout, involving different groups of the Reguibat tribe – one of the largest tribes in the Sahara, to which SADR President Brahim Ghali belongs (of the Ouled Taleb) – and the Polisario Front forces.