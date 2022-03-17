Last week, he promoted deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to chief justice after mulling over the decision for several weeks. Ramaphosa becomes the first president not to appoint a candidate recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), after inviting public participation in the process.
South Africa’s President Ramaphosa is finally growing a spine
Many who support President Cyril Ramaphosa have been calling him spineless, but with a few months to go to the ANC's elective conference, he finally appears to be asserting himself. From promoting his candidates, to the building up the police and intelligence departments, to cleaning up cabinet and starting to control the structures of the ruling ANC, Ramaphosa's will is - finally - coming through.