Change of Tack

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa is finally growing a spine

Carien du Plessis
By Carien du Plessis

Carien du Plessis is a journalist based in South Africa, author of Understanding South Africa, and Woman in the Wings: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the Race for the Presidency

Posted on Thursday, 17 March 2022 11:32

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa, March 11, 2022. Elmond Jiyane/Government Communication Information System (GCIS)/Handout via REUTERS

Many who support President Cyril Ramaphosa have been calling him spineless, but with a few months to go to the ANC's elective conference, he finally appears to be asserting himself. From promoting his candidates, to the building up the police and intelligence departments, to cleaning up cabinet and starting to control the structures of the ruling ANC, Ramaphosa's will is - finally - coming through.

Last week, he promoted deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to chief justice after mulling over the decision for several weeks. Ramaphosa becomes the first president not to appoint a candidate recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), after inviting public participation in the process.

