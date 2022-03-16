Guinea’s junta suspends Simandou iron ore project in major setback for Chinese miners

Interim President Mamady Doumbouya announced the order following a cabinet meeting last Thursday when, according to a statement, he expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the development of the mine:

“The President of the Transition recalled that he had requested the implementation of the exploitation of the Simandou deposit taking into account the interests of Guinea. Unfortunately, to date, despite his request, which dates from December 2021, there has been no progress. He, therefore, instructed the cessation of all activity on the ground pending the answers to the questions posed to the various actors and the clarification of the modus operandi in which the interests of Guinea will be preserved.”