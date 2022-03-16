DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Guinea’s junta suspends Simandou iron ore project in major setback for Chinese miners

By Eric Olander
Posted on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:15

Aerial view of the world's largest iron ore deposits at the Simandou mine in Guinea. Image via Rio Tinto.

China’s long-term ambition to reduce its dependence on Australian iron ore suffered a major setback late last week when Guinea’s ruling junta ordered the immediate suspension of all activities at the massive Simandou mine.

Interim President Mamady Doumbouya announced the order following a cabinet meeting last Thursday when, according to a statement, he expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the development of the mine:

“The President of the Transition recalled that he had requested the implementation of the exploitation of the Simandou deposit taking into account the interests of Guinea. Unfortunately, to date, despite his request, which dates from December 2021, there has been no progress. He, therefore, instructed the cessation of all activity on the ground pending the answers to the questions posed to the various actors and the clarification of the modus operandi in which the interests of Guinea will be preserved.”

