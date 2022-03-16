Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba sets his sights on 2023

Looming election

The approach was nothing new. However, a firm decision had been made. On 12 March at 10:30 am, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba made his way to the podium in Libreville’s Botanical Garden. He was greeted by a huge crowd, something that had not been seen since before Covid. Nearly 8,000 people waved Gabonese flags and chanted “Ali, Ali, Ali!” The atmosphere was electric.