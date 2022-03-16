DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Looming election

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba sets his sights on 2023

By Marwane Ben Yahmed
Posted on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:38

Ali Bongo in Libreville, 12 March 2022. © Gabon Presidency

The approach was nothing new. However, a firm decision had been made. On 12 March at 10:30 am, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba made his way to the podium in Libreville’s Botanical Garden. He was greeted by a huge crowd, something that had not been seen since before Covid. Nearly 8,000 people waved Gabonese flags and chanted “Ali, Ali, Ali!” The atmosphere was electric.

It had been four years since the head of state had last addressed the activists of the Parti Démocratique Gabonais (PDG) in person. This Saturday, on the 54th convention of the party formed by the late president Omar Bongo Ondimba on 12 March 1969, Ali Bongo Ondimba reconnected with his past.

Physical consequences

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Choose your own adventure

Russia-Ukraine: A balancing act for Macky Sall, the voice of Senegal and the AU

What role should Africa play in resolving the Ukrainian conflict? Current African Union (AU) chairperson Macky Sall is determined to be the voice ... of the continent in terms of this war. On 9 March, the Senegalese head of state spoke “at his own initiative” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “to call for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine”. The telephone call came as the conflict stretched into its twentieth day.