Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba sets his sights on 2023

Russia-Ukraine: A balancing act for Macky Sall, the voice of Senegal and the AU
What role should Africa play in resolving the Ukrainian conflict? Current African Union (AU) chairperson Macky Sall is determined to be the voice ... of the continent in terms of this war. On 9 March, the Senegalese head of state spoke “at his own initiative” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “to call for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine”. The telephone call came as the conflict stretched into its twentieth day.