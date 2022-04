The announcement was came from Anthony Morrison, chief executive officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness in February. The hope is Ghana will be able to tap into the global honey market.

With the launch of the “Make Ghana’s Honey Fit for Export Project”, there is hope that the honey industry could expand significantly enough to create trade links and increase economic wealth in the country.

For economic viability, the continent, including Ghana, will have to compete with China, which can produce honey at competitive rights, even while facing allegations of diluted honey using cheaper products such as corn syrup.