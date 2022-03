“By calling Putin, Macky Sall wants to position himself as a credible referee between Russia and Ukraine,” said a diplomatic source. For the ceremonial head of the AU, there is of course a symbolic and diplomatic stake in his desire to weigh in on a conflict that, despite being played out thousands of kilometres from Dakar and Addis Ababa, remains the focus of global attention and is polarising the international community. There is also an economic and social need. Africa knows that it will not escape the economic consequences of this war.