Ten Tanzanians filed the case in February 2020 against Barrick Tanzania Limited, which was previously called Acacia Mining. Barrick, which took over the operation of the North Mara Gold Mine in September 2019, denies any liability.

A Tanzanian government inquiry was told in 2016 that police had killed 65 people and injured 270 during clashes with villagers near the mine. The violence often resulted from villagers entering the site looking for rocks from which they could extract gold. Some villagers claimed that they were barred by police, while others were allowed access in return for bribes.