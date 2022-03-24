DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Kenya: Will ‘Sultan’ Hassan Joho make a comeback after the 2022 elections?

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 14:47

Mombasa's Governor-elect Ali Hassan Joho arrive at a campaign rally at Uhuru park in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
After completing two terms as governor of Mombasa, Hassan Joho, popularly known as ‘Sultan’, says he is ready to play in the big league. Will he pull it off the way he did at the local level?

A casual conversation about Mombasa politics is never complete without mentioning Joho. The governor of the coastal town stands out when reference is made to politicians who have mastered the art of staying ahead of the pack in every general election.

With his gift of garb and stylish look, coupled with the power and influence associated with the governor’s office, the bearded politician has managed to carve out his own niche in Kenya’s crowded political field, winning over supporters for himself as well as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, where he serves as one the deputy party leaders.

