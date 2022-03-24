Kenya: Will ‘Sultan’ Hassan Joho make a comeback after the 2022 elections?

A casual conversation about Mombasa politics is never complete without mentioning Joho. The governor of the coastal town stands out when reference is made to politicians who have mastered the art of staying ahead of the pack in every general election.

With his gift of garb and stylish look, coupled with the power and influence associated with the governor’s office, the bearded politician has managed to carve out his own niche in Kenya’s crowded political field, winning over supporters for himself as well as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, where he serves as one the deputy party leaders.