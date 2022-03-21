DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

END OF GOLD BOOM

Uganda: Sudden disappearance of gold exports hits the economy

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Monday, 21 March 2022 14:55

A worker places ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold on 28 March 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A worker places ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold on 28 March 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Uganda’s status as a prominent gold exporter, albeit with no large gold deposits, came to a sudden end in June 2020 when the government introduced a new tax on the precious metal. However, authorities still hope to attract large volumes of gold back into the country.

The country’s gold export boom, which started around 2015, coincided with the opening of Africa Gold Refinery, the largest gold refinery in East Africa, located less than a kilometre from Entebbe International Airport in Entebbe city.

The end of the gold export boom also coincided with the reported quiet departure of Alain Goetz, the Belgian businessman who sold 99% of the shares he owned in the refinery, but stayed around, according to documents obtained by The Africa Report from Uganda Registration Service Bureau. Goetz had brought gold into Uganda from as far as South America.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, of the APC party, arrives to speaks with his supporters as he was declared the winner of the just concluded presidential election in Abuja, Nigeria Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
money bags

Nigeria: Want to be president? Here is how much it will cost you…

Ahead of the 2023 elections, major political parties in Nigeria are selling their Presidential forms at very high prices that can only be afforded ... by wealthy individuals like former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or Lagos godfather, Bola Tinubu. However, there are some who seek to break the influence of money in politics by raising funds from members of the public through crowdfunding. Can they make a difference? And how do candidates spend their money?