Speaking to sources close to the matter, but who asked not to be named because of the commercial sensitivities surrounding the transaction, The Africa Report has been told that valuing the business and determining a suitable price were the main points of debate among the parties.

SAA is wholly owned by the South African government and accounts to the department of public enterprises, which is the shareholder representative.

In June 2021, the department revealed that the Takatso Consortium, comprising Harith General Partners and Global Airways, had been selected as the preferred strategic equity partner to acquire the 51% controlling stake in the flagship carrier.