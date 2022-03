Governor el-Rufai is no stranger within the corridors of power. Since taking public office as an economic advisor to Nigeria’s last military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in 1998, he has served as the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprise where he supervised the sale of some key government assets; risen to become the minister of Nigeria’s federal capital where he embarked on radical reforms, and is now rounding off his second term in office as Governor of Kaduna State, the political capital of northern Nigeria.