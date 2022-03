On 16 November 2021, the Chambre des Comptes du Cameroun carried out an audit to investigate how the Special National Solidarity Fund intended to fight against the coronavirus was being used.

Its report confirmed suspicions of embezzlement that have been reported since early 2021. In its conclusion, the Chamber made 30 recommendations, decided to open 14 proceedings into mismanagement and transmitted 12 cases – likely to be classified as criminal- to the Ministry of Justice.