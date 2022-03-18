Nigeria: Seplat’s Exxon asset purchase brings scale, execution risk

The Nigerian company will add value “primarily through optimisation and development of undeveloped gas assets,” according to analysts at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos. Increased production could mean dividend increases, their research adds.

Prospects for a long series of US interest-rate increases, which may mean further dollar appreciation, further increase the appeal of Seplat shares as the company pays dollar dividends, Chapel Hill Denham argues. The firm has a naira price target for Seplat of 1,881.59, versus the current 930, and adds that this disregards possible new exploration upside from the acquisition.