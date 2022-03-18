DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Dollar Income

Nigeria: Seplat’s Exxon asset purchase brings scale, execution risk

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 18 March 2022 12:15

Seplat CEO Roger Brown. (Twitter).

Seplat Energy’s purchase of Exxon Mobil’s shallow water assets offshore Nigeria has the potential to create a new major player in international exploration and production, subject to significant execution risks, analysts say.

The Nigerian company will add value “primarily through optimisation and development of undeveloped gas assets,” according to analysts at Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos. Increased production could mean dividend increases, their research adds.

Prospects for a long series of US interest-rate increases, which may mean further dollar appreciation, further increase the appeal of Seplat shares as the company pays dollar dividends, Chapel Hill Denham argues. The firm has a naira price target for Seplat of 1,881.59, versus the current 930, and adds that this disregards possible new exploration upside from the acquisition.

