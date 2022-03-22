“We are currently exploring a way out of the crisis.” In recent days, when it comes to discussing the battle that has been waging between the Senegalese telecoms regulator and the country’s three operators since December 2021, Mamadou Mbengue, Free’s general manager in Senegal, uses a periphrastic approach. Is he afraid that he might scupper this dialogue that has finally resumed between his counterparts and Abdoul Ly, head of the Telecommunications and Posts Regulation Authority (ARTP)?
Who is to blame for constant tensions: African states or telecom operators?
Between mistrust, lack of investment and fiscal relentlessness, both telecom operators and the institutions responsible for regulating them have their share of responsibility in the perpetual conflict that characterises their relationship.