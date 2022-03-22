DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Battling it out

Who is to blame for constant tensions: African states or telecom operators?

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 12:56

At the end of 2021 in Senegal, the Telecommunications and Posts Regulatory Authority decided to sanction Sonatel, Free and Expresso, to the tune of €31m. Pictured, Sonatel-Orange’s headquarters in Dakar © Clément Tardif for Jeune Afrique

Between mistrust, lack of investment and fiscal relentlessness, both telecom operators and the institutions responsible for regulating them have their share of responsibility in the perpetual conflict that characterises their relationship.

“We are currently exploring a way out of the crisis.” In recent days, when it comes to discussing the battle that has been waging between the Senegalese telecoms regulator and the country’s three operators since December 2021, Mamadou Mbengue, Free’s general manager in Senegal, uses a periphrastic approach. Is he afraid that he might scupper this dialogue that has finally resumed between his counterparts and Abdoul Ly, head of the Telecommunications and Posts Regulation Authority (ARTP)?

