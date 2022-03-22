Who is to blame for constant tensions: African states or telecom operators?

“We are currently exploring a way out of the crisis.” In recent days, when it comes to discussing the battle that has been waging between the Senegalese telecoms regulator and the country’s three operators since December 2021, Mamadou Mbengue, Free’s general manager in Senegal, uses a periphrastic approach. Is he afraid that he might scupper this dialogue that has finally resumed between his counterparts and Abdoul Ly, head of the Telecommunications and Posts Regulation Authority (ARTP)?

READ MORE BluePeak plans African debt investments in pharmaceuticals, telecoms