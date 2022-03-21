Zambia cancels $1.2bn Chinese road project linking Lusaka and Ndola

The unprecedented move reflects a change in approach to Zambia’s dealings with Chinese projects. Previous regimes were accused of being overly cosy with the Chinese as some of the projects seemed disadvantageous to the country.

In 2017, former President Edgar Lungu “flagged off” the reconstruction and expansion into a dual carriage of the 321 km Lusaka-Ndola road. China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation (CJIC) was to implement the 327km project, which was expected to be complete in approximately four years.