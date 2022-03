From there he headed to France, where he met today with prime minister Jean Castex.

In a sign of high-level US interest in President Alassane Ouattara’s reforms, secretary of state Antony Blinken made time to meet with Achi on Monday despite the Joe Biden administration’s focus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Achi also met with house of representatives foreign affairs committee chairman Gregory Meeks and representatives from the World Bank, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the Export-Import Bank of the United States as well as the US Chamber of Commerce.