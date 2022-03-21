AfDB proposes $1bn plan to move away from Russian wheat

Nigeria: Want to be president? Here is how much it will cost you…
Ahead of the 2023 elections, major political parties in Nigeria are selling their Presidential forms at very high prices that can only be afforded ... by wealthy individuals like former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or Lagos godfather, Bola Tinubu. However, there are some who seek to break the influence of money in politics by raising funds from members of the public through crowdfunding. Can they make a difference? And how do candidates spend their money?