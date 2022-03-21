AfDB proposes $1bn plan to move away from Russian wheat

On 15 March, Akinwumi Adesina announced that AfDB has proposed a $1bn fundraising effort to help 40 million African farmers use climate-resilient technologies and increase their production of heat-tolerant wheat varieties. Aside from the technological aspect, this new strategy aimed at developing the African agricultural sector is particularly relevant given the present war between Ukraine and Russia.

100m tonnes of food

The sanctions imposed on Russia have disrupted grain exports, thus increasing the risk of a major food crisis, given that 30% of the wheat consumed in Africa comes from Ukraine and Russia. In 2019, Russian consumer goods exports to sub-Saharan Africa were worth $1.75bn (50% of the federation’s sales to the sub-region), according to statistics from the WTO.