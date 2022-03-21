DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Searching for alternatives

AfDB proposes $1bn plan to move away from Russian wheat

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 21 March 2022 11:32

Congolese workers working at the Africa Congo Milling Company mill, a subsidiary of Terra, member of the Somika group, in Kinsevere, about 10km from Lubumbashi, the capital of the Katanga mining province in the DRC, on 23 February 2015. © Gwenn Dubourthoumieu for JA

This $1bn financial package would help avert food shortages in Africa by enabling the agricultural sector’s development, according to the AfDB.

On 15 March, Akinwumi Adesina announced that AfDB has proposed a $1bn fundraising effort to help 40 million African farmers use climate-resilient technologies and increase their production of heat-tolerant wheat varieties. Aside from the technological aspect, this new strategy aimed at developing the African agricultural sector is particularly relevant given the present war between Ukraine and Russia.

100m tonnes of food

The sanctions imposed on Russia have disrupted grain exports, thus increasing the risk of a major food crisis, given that 30% of the wheat consumed in Africa comes from Ukraine and Russia. In 2019, Russian consumer goods exports to sub-Saharan Africa were worth $1.75bn (50% of the federation’s sales to the sub-region), according to statistics from the WTO.

