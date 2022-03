On 5 September at around 7:30am, I was told that the Special Forces had surrounded the presidency. We later learned that they were led by Mamadi Doumbouya. I immediately called the head of state. Alpha Condé told me that part of his guard had joined him – about 16 men – and that the assailants had already reached the first floor of the Sekhoutoureya Palace.

