Dangote refinery is held up by Nigeria’s congested ports

Nigeria’s 2020 budget is unsustainable, say analysts
Nigerian lawmakers are asking how President Muhammadu Buhari’s record-breaking N10.33trn ($28.5bn) budget for 2020 will boost growth. The business community is even more sceptical.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 14 October 2019 12:39
Aliko Dangote, who first announced his plans for a new oil refinery in Nigeria in late 2013, is battling against conditions at Nigeria's ports to avoid further delays.
Initially planned to start production in 2016, the refinery deadline slipped to the end of 2019 after a change of location. In August, Reuters reported that industry insiders now don’t expect fuel output before 2022.
Nigeria’s inefficient ports have hampered the progress of what will be Africa’s largest oil refinery, with executives citing problems with importing steel and other equipment as a reason for the delays.
The World Bank’s Doing Business report this year ranked Nigeria at 182 out of 190 countries on trading across borders. According to Steve Cameron, managing director of Cameron Maritime Resources in London, there remains “a fundamental problem with congestion in the ports.”
“Given that Dangote has to cope with these significant logistics challenges, it’s hardly surprising that [the refinery] is behind schedule,” Cameron says. “If it’s ready by the end of 2020, it may be considered to be something of a triumph.”
Nigeria’s existing refineries are dysfunctional, causing the country to import virtually all of its fuel despite its oil riches. The Dangote refinery, once completed, will ease that dependence and free up port space.
Refined fuel is currently Nigeria’s biggest import, with agricultural products the major export. To manage the limited capacity of the Lagos ports, dedicated terminals are being created for agricultural exports.
In the meantime, the refinery project is itself worsening port congestion.
Ademola agrees that the importation of heavy equipment and materials used for the construction of the refinery may be putting pressure on Lagos ports – though the new Lekki deep water port, scheduled for completion in 2020, will free up the current port facilities once it is completed.
The Lekki location is intended to enable fast transshipment of refined products to international markets, which could help turn Nigeria into a net exporter of fuel. Ademola is optimistic in the long term, arguing that the refinery will be worth the wait.
Bottom line:
The Dangote refinery remains at risk of further delays unless improvements in and around existing ports are made.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.