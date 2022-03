The company will seek to raise $50m in equity in a Series B round at the end of this year, Dana says. He is also aiming to secure a $30m debt facility this year. Those plans are separate from the $10m in pre-Series B funding that the company is now trying to raise.

The company, founded by Dana, co-CEO Gregory Costamagna and Emeka Ajene, started in Togo in 2018 as a motorcycle ride-hailing service. It has since expanded across francophone west and central Africa, and expanded its services into transportation, delivery, and cashless payments via a single app. The company also provides asset financing for its drivers under which they can buy their vehicles.