Ghana goes after Google, Netflix, Amazon with digital tax

Effective 1 April 2022, the Ghanaian government will require all e-commerce and digital platforms without physical presence in the country to file tax returns and pay monthly taxes just as local businesses.

Pegged at a rate of 18.5%, the tax is expected to raise around ¢2.7bn ($372m) for the state in the first year.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, the agency responsible for the collection of the taxes, says it estimates collecting about ¢1.7bn from betting and gaming companies and the additional ¢1bn from platforms such as Google, Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and others in the e-commerce space.