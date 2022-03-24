DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Ghana goes after Google, Netflix, Amazon with digital tax

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 18:12

The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture
The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture taken December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Ghana is targeting digital players like Netflix, Alibaba, Amazon, Google and online betting platforms for taxes to raise additional revenue for its cash-strapped economy.

Effective 1 April 2022, the Ghanaian government will require all e-commerce and digital platforms without physical presence in the country to file tax returns and pay monthly taxes just as local businesses.

Pegged at a rate of 18.5%, the tax is expected to raise around ¢2.7bn ($372m) for the state in the first year.

READ MORE Ghana turns to domestic taxes to finance development over money market woes

The Ghana Revenue Authority, the agency responsible for the collection of the taxes, says it estimates collecting about ¢1.7bn from betting and gaming companies and the additional ¢1bn from platforms such as Google, Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and others in the e-commerce space.

