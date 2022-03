How much does it cost to win a Presidential election in Africa’s largest nation? Guesses vary wildly, some estimates reaching as high as $2bn.

With the 2023 elections expected to be keenly contested, the stakes will be high and so will be the spending. Ironically, Nigerian law, until last month, said the maximum amount to be spent by a Presidential candidate should not exceed N1bn ($2.4m) although it has now increased to N5bn ($12m).