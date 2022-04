Following its attack on Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has been hit by a swathe of sanctions from the West, most notably the European Union (EU) and the G7 countries. Should the war be drawn out further, Russia could default on its debt and provoke a wider economic crisis.

READ MORE Africa: Why ideas and ideologies matter for politics

Unlike China, Russia has not been at the forefront of infrastructure development in Africa, but it has worked to develop a tangible presence there.

The Africa Report looks into Moscow’s relationships on the continent.

Transactions, not investments