Instead of calling it a “war in Ukraine”, Floyd Shivambu, vice-president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, has encouraged people to refer to it as a “necessary special military operation. There is nothing wrong with Russia preventing the imperialist expansion of Nato [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation],” he said during a debate on the Russian invasion in parliament.

According to him, Moscow has nothing to be ashamed of. Shivambu even praised the “degree of respect and honour” of the Russians, “who do not target civilians or civilian infrastructure.”

High praise indeed from South Africa.

Heavy artillery