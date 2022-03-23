DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Changing tides

Mali: Is Assimi Goïta ready to hand over power in 20 months?

By Fatoumata Diallo
Posted on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:57

Colonel Assimi Goïta, in Bamako, 18 September 2020. © Michele Cattani/AFP

Following strong tensions, discussions resumed between Ecowas and the Malian junta. The latter presented a new proposal to Goodluck Jonathan, the West African mediator, who arrived in Bamako on 18 March.

His last visit to the Malian capital did not go well. On 26 February, Goodluck Jonathan, the emissary of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) in Mali, left empty-handed, as he and the country’s authorities had failed to agree on how long the new transition period should last.

The former Nigerian President was undoubtedly more enthusiastic this time around when he stepped onto the tarmac of the Modibo Keïta-Senou airport in Bamako on the afternoon of 18 March for a two-day visit.

