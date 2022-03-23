Mali: Is Assimi Goïta ready to hand over power in 20 months?

His last visit to the Malian capital did not go well. On 26 February, Goodluck Jonathan, the emissary of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) in Mali, left empty-handed, as he and the country’s authorities had failed to agree on how long the new transition period should last.

The former Nigerian President was undoubtedly more enthusiastic this time around when he stepped onto the tarmac of the Modibo Keïta-Senou airport in Bamako on the afternoon of 18 March for a two-day visit.