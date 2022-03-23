War in Ukraine: To seduce Africa, Putin supporters rewrite history

Vladimir Putin needs Africa. He needs the counterweight of African leaders who, by their abstention, added nuance to the United Nations General Assembly resolutions condemning the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

He also needs the neutrality of the African population that Kiev is trying to recruit into its “international legion”. It is therefore logical that in the communication war, the Kremlin boss’ flatterers haven’t hesitated to exploit all forms of storytelling to explain the extent to which the Russian president has devoted his life to the [African] continent.