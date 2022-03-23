DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

War in Ukraine: To seduce Africa, Putin supporters rewrite history

Damien Glez
By Damien Glez

A French/Burkinabé artist and editorialist.

Posted on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 09:37

Since the beginning of the offensive against Kiev, one snapshot has been a favourite on social media: it shows a man presented as the chief of the Kremlin alongside former presidents Samora Machel and Emmerson Mnangagwa. But its authenticity is highly dubious…

Vladimir Putin needs Africa. He needs the counterweight of African leaders who, by their abstention, added nuance to the United Nations General Assembly resolutions condemning the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

He also needs the neutrality of the African population that Kiev is trying to recruit into its “international legion”. It is therefore logical that in the communication war, the Kremlin boss’ flatterers haven’t hesitated to exploit all forms of storytelling to explain the extent to which the Russian president has devoted his life to the [African] continent.

READ MORE War in Ukraine: Malema's party in South Africa acts as Russia's mouthpiece

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Opinion