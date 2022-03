Made of bronze, brass and ivory, these sculptures, bas-reliefs and objects come from the royal palace of the former kingdom of Benin, located in present-day Nigeria.

Germany has around 1,100 Beninese objects – most of them looted by British troops in 1897 – in about 20 German museums, around half of which are housed in the Humboldt Forum’s ethnological museum in Berlin. The remaining 600 or so pieces are held in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Cologne and Dresden.