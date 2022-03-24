Mali: The winners, losers and survivors of ECOWAS air blockade

Ever since ECOWAS’ extraordinary summit of 9 January in Accra, when the regional economic and political union decided to impose additional sanctions on Mali, there have only been seven direct international flights to and from Bamako airport: Nouakchott, Paris, Casablanca, Istanbul, Tunis, Addis Ababa and Conakry.

And yet the Paris-Bamako route served by Air France has been restored. France – which had initially followed ECOWAS’ lead – finally reversed its decision, allowing its planes to return to Mali again starting 16 February. “Currently, Air France offers a daily flight to Bamako,” the company said.