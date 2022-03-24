DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

air sanctions

Mali: The winners, losers and survivors of ECOWAS air blockade

By Nelly Fualdes
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 10:16

At Bamako airport on 5 March 2021. © Annie Risemberg/ AFP

Exit Dakar, Abidjan and Monrovia. Since early January, when ECOWAS sanctions against Mali began, Bamako airport has only been served by a handful of airlines. 

Ever since ECOWAS’ extraordinary summit of 9 January in Accra, when the regional economic and political union decided to impose additional sanctions on Mali, there have only been seven direct international flights to and from Bamako airport: Nouakchott, Paris, Casablanca, Istanbul, Tunis, Addis Ababa and Conakry.

And yet the Paris-Bamako route served by Air France has been restored. France – which had initially followed ECOWAS’ lead – finally reversed its decision, allowing its planes to return to Mali again starting 16 February.  “Currently, Air France offers a daily flight to Bamako,” the company said.

READ MORE Mali: Air France resumes its flights to Bamako

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics