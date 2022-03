Roads are only missed in their absence.

Joel Mwangi, a driver in Kerugoya, the largest town in Kenya’s west-central Kirinyaga County – a region known for its agricultural production given the fertile land – says that new tarmac roads have made life that much easier.

“The Chinese have done well in that sense,” he says. “The roads are very okay here. You can now travel the 20 kilometres from Kerugoya to the centre of town in 20 minutes, which used to take up to an hour.”