Altona Rare Earths targets Angola, Uganda exploration, London market listing

Taylor-Wilkinson has set up local companies in the two countries, as well as in Tanzania, to enable applications for rare-earths prospecting licenses. There are two targets which interest the company in Angola, and one in Uganda, he says.

Rare earths are crucial to energy transition, being needed for electric vehicles, solar panels and wind power turbines. The International Energy Agency has said that global demand for rare earths by 2040 could be three to seven times higher than it is now. Domination of the global supply by China is leading to a scramble to secure alternative sources, with the US and Australia increasing production.