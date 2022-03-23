DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Chasse gardée no more

US carves out its own strategy for Chad

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 19:38

President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby gestures as he arrives for a meeting over security in the Sahel region at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The US sent its top African diplomat to Chad this week to pursue a democratic transition as the United States carves out its own strategy toward the close French ally.

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee met with the president of the Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, on Tuesday 22 March to press for a freely elected civilian government. In a subsequent tweet, she welcomed Déby’s report on the remaining steps of Chad’s transition, “including an inclusive national dialogue in May, a constitutional referendum, and free and fair elections.”

