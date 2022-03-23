Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee met with the president of the Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, on Tuesday 22 March to press for a freely elected civilian government. In a subsequent tweet, she welcomed Déby’s report on the remaining steps of Chad’s transition, “including an inclusive national dialogue in May, a constitutional referendum, and free and fair elections.”
US carves out its own strategy for Chad
The US sent its top African diplomat to Chad this week to pursue a democratic transition as the United States carves out its own strategy toward the close French ally.