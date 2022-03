Leading the charge is the main opposition leader and former president John Mahama, who said border communities are the worst hit under the distressed economy.

“The long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities. Government’s announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of our land borders is long overdue. Let’s open the land borders now!” Mahama posted on Facebook.

Ghana shares borders with Togo to the east, Côte d’Ivoire to the west and Burkina Faso to the north. The English-speaking country enjoys stable and peaceful relations with its French neighbours including vibrant informal trading among border communities.