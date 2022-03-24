DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Election rules

DRC: What rules will be put in place ahead of the 2023 elections?

By Romain Gras
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:18

In the courtyard of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante in Lubumbashi (illustration). © PHIL MOORE / AFP

As concerns rise over possible changes to the electoral timetable, the National Assembly must decide on the rules that will govern the next elections.

The countdown is on. On 15 March, the National Assembly opened its new parliamentary session, the main purpose of which is to vote on the future electoral law. This is of the utmost importance, given that Félix Tshisekedi’s term in office will end in less than two years and that the president of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (Ceni) has given several warnings about how difficult it is to respect the constitutional deadlines.

READ MORE DRC: ‘Elections in 2023 are not an option, but an obligation,’ says Moïse Katumbi

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics