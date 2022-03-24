DRC: What rules will be put in place ahead of the 2023 elections?

The countdown is on. On 15 March, the National Assembly opened its new parliamentary session, the main purpose of which is to vote on the future electoral law. This is of the utmost importance, given that Félix Tshisekedi’s term in office will end in less than two years and that the president of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (Ceni) has given several warnings about how difficult it is to respect the constitutional deadlines.