The war has “opened eyes to new sources of energy,” Belmamoun says in Rabat. International companies have been showing increased interest in Moroccan green energy, and he has been receiving partnership proposals from around the world. “The market is accelerating in an impressive way,” he says.
Morocco’s green hydrogen can serve Europe says Greenrock’s Belmamoun
Moroccan green hydrogen can be part of the solution to Europe’s need to find new sources of energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Omar Belmamoun, CEO of Greenrock, tells The Africa Report.