Energy Security

Morocco’s green hydrogen can serve Europe says Greenrock’s Belmamoun

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:27

Hydrogen electrolysis plant called 'REFHYNE', one of the world's first green hydrogen plants, is pictured during a launch event at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling
Hydrogen electrolysis plant called 'REFHYNE', one of the world's first green hydrogen plants, is pictured during a launch event at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Moroccan green hydrogen can be part of the solution to Europe’s need to find new sources of energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Omar Belmamoun, CEO of Greenrock, tells The Africa Report.

The war has “opened eyes to new sources of energy,” Belmamoun says in Rabat. International companies have been showing increased interest in Moroccan green energy, and he has been receiving partnership proposals from around the world. “The market is accelerating in an impressive way,” he says.

