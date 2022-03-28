Does Algeria’s oil boom signal a return to social peace?

Algeria had not experienced such a windfall since Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s third term. In 2008, the average price of a barrel of oil reached a record $147. This was driven by several factors, including tensions in the Middle East, a drop in the value of the dollar and unprecedented growth rates in China. For many years, this influx of liquidity allowed the then government to absorb social tensions like a sponge.

As a direct result of the Russian-led war in Ukraine, oil prices broke through the $100 a barrel mark again in March. After peaking at $123.70 on 8 March, black gold was trading at $110 a barrel on 22 March. Is this enough to allow Algeria to resume a more generous social policy?

Room for manoeuvre