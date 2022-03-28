DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Does Algeria’s oil boom signal a return to social peace?

By Rania Hamdi
Posted on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:40

The Hassi Messaoud oil field (central Algeria), operated by Sonatrach. © J-F ROLLINGER/ONLY WORLD via AFP.

Although inflation on basic foodstuffs remains high, the oil windfall once again offers a breath of fresh air to Algeria’s presidency.

Algeria had not experienced such a windfall since Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s third term. In 2008, the average price of a barrel of oil reached a record $147. This was driven by several factors, including tensions in the Middle East, a drop in the value of the dollar and unprecedented growth rates in China. For many years, this influx of liquidity allowed the then government to absorb social tensions like a sponge.

As a direct result of the Russian-led war in Ukraine, oil prices broke through the $100 a barrel mark again in March. After peaking at $123.70 on 8 March, black gold was trading at $110 a barrel on 22 March. Is this enough to allow Algeria to resume a more generous social policy?

Room for manoeuvre

