Does Algeria’s oil boom signal a return to social peace?

Angola 2022: Can Adalberto Costa Júnior wrest power from President Laurenço?
Angola is gearing up for its most competitive elections since the end of the brutal civil war in 2002, and perhaps for the first time the ruling ... MPLA party, which has been in power since independence in 1975, is not feeling assured about victory. MPLA strategists are worried about the rise of one of the most popular opposition politicians in recent memory: Adalberto Costa Júnior, UNITA’s charismatic president, ideally placed to reach the fast-growing urban youth vote.