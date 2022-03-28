DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Breaking the Stranglehold

Angola 2022: Can Adalberto Costa Júnior wrest power from President Laurenço?

By Cláudio Silva, in Luanda
Posted on Monday, 28 March 2022 12:18

Angola's UNITA party chief Adalberto Costa Júnior (facebook)

Angola is gearing up for its most competitive elections since the end of the brutal civil war in 2002, and perhaps for the first time the ruling MPLA party, which has been in power since independence in 1975, is not feeling assured about victory. MPLA strategists are worried about the rise of one of the most popular opposition politicians in recent memory: Adalberto Costa Júnior, UNITA’s charismatic president, ideally placed to reach the fast-growing urban youth vote.

Born in 1962, in what is today known as Huambo province, Adalberto has always been a fast riser, but also an outsider. He grew up in the cities of Benguela and Huambo in Southern Angola.

When he was a young teen, he joined the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) in 1975 and then five years later, moved to Portugal where he quickly rose through the ranks to become the party’s representative in the old colonial power, a position he held until 1996.

Later that year, Jonas Savimbi, the party’s then president – who would later be killed in combat in 2002 – appointed Adalberto as UNITA’s representative to Italy and the Vatican. Videos from that time period show an urbane, combative, sharp and well-spoken politician adept at arguing the party’s case in Europe.

