Angola 2022: Can Adalberto Costa Júnior wrest power from President Laurenço?

Born in 1962, in what is today known as Huambo province, Adalberto has always been a fast riser, but also an outsider. He grew up in the cities of Benguela and Huambo in Southern Angola.

When he was a young teen, he joined the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) in 1975 and then five years later, moved to Portugal where he quickly rose through the ranks to become the party’s representative in the old colonial power, a position he held until 1996.

Later that year, Jonas Savimbi, the party’s then president – who would later be killed in combat in 2002 – appointed Adalberto as UNITA’s representative to Italy and the Vatican. Videos from that time period show an urbane, combative, sharp and well-spoken politician adept at arguing the party’s case in Europe.