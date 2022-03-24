Last week, FTX Crypto Derivatives Exchange announced a partnership with AZA Finance, an emerging market financial services company. The deal will allow FTX to leverage AZA’s footprint across sub-Saharan Africa to roll out African and digital currency trading pairs; make it easier to deposit and pay out in local currencies as well as cryptocurrency; and expand the adoption of Web3 across the continent.
Africa: FTX partners with AZA Finance to make cryptocurrency trading easier
A new partnership between AZA Finance and FTX will provide retail and institutional users access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets in direct exchange for local currency.