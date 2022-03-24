DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Africa: FTX partners with AZA Finance to make cryptocurrency trading easier

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Thursday, 24 March 2022 15:51

Illustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies
Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A new partnership between AZA Finance and FTX will provide retail and institutional users access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets in direct exchange for local currency.

Last week, FTX Crypto Derivatives Exchange announced a partnership with AZA Finance, an emerging market financial services company. The deal will allow FTX to leverage AZA’s footprint across sub-Saharan Africa to roll out African and digital currency trading pairs; make it easier to deposit and pay out in local currencies as well as cryptocurrency; and expand the adoption of Web3 across the continent.

